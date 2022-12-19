2 South Florida hotels have bar, lounge areas ordered shut

Below is a list of some places inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation last week in South Florida.

Some were ordered shut, others were warned and a “follow up inspection required” based on their violations.

All the places ordered shut were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

***LEGENDS TAVERN & GRILLE

10079 WEST OAKLAND PARK BLVD.

SUNRISE

ORDERED SHUT 12/14/22

22 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 15 rodent droppings under shelf at dry storage for sauces and dry goods directly outside walk in cooler located next to 3 compartment area and walk in freezer. Observed approximately 5 or more rodent droppings at back door.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Cooked/heated time/temperature control for safety food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within 6 hours. Observed reach in flip top fryer station chicken wings made at 9:30 pm 12/14 (54F - Cooling); Classic breaded chicken cooked 9 pm 12/13 (54F); panko chicken made from 12/13 (47F - Cooling); burger (165F - Cooking); grilled chicken.”

“Food-contact surface soiled with food debris, mold-like substance or slime. Observed interior of soda nozzles at soda station with accumulation of mold like substance. Observed soda gun nozzles at bar area with buildup mold substance Observed clean and dirty knives stored on magnetic knife holder at kitchen area above prep table.”

“Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. Observed raw shrimp stored over cooked pork in reach in cooler located at cook line.”

“Raw animal foods not properly separated from each other in holding unit based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Observed raw chicken stored over raw beef in walk in cooler. Operator removed and stored correctly.”

“Cardboard used to line nonfood-contact shelves. Observed dirty card board used to line shelves beneath grill, clean cooking pans.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 1 live fly flying around server aisle way not landing on anything. Observed 2 live flies flying around dish machine area and landing on wall.”

***DUKUNDO JAMAICAN KITCHEN

316 NW 24TH STREET

WYNWOOD

INSPECTION DATE 12/14/22

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

16 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 2 live roaches on the floor under the grill at the front line area.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 2 live flies at preparation area that landed on a cutting board.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed cheese sauce (85 F - Cold Holding); salmon (55 F - Cold Holding) goat (57 F - Cold Holding); white rice (51 F - Cold Holding); ground beef (48 F - Cold Holding) inside the reach in cooler and the walk in cooler. As per operator food was cooked yesterday around 10:00 pm and ground beef was received 2 days ago. Stop sale was issued.”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed cheese sauce (85 F - Cold Holding); salmon (55 F - Cold Holding) goat (57 F - Cold Holding); white rice (51 F - Cold Holding); ground beef (48 F - Cold Holding) inside the reach in cooler and the walk in cooler. As per operator food was cooked yesterday around 10:00 pm and ground beef was received 2 days ago. Stop sale was issued. Repeat Violation.”

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. Observed AC vents soiled with accumulation of grease. On top of the 3 compartment sink.”

“Cutting board has cut marks and is no longer cleanable. Observed a green cutting board no longer cleanable. Repeat Violation.”

“Straws provided for customer self-service not individually wrapped or in an approved dispenser. Observed at the front counter at the bar area. Operator placed them at the back.”

***EL HABITAT CAFE

3105 NW 27TH AVENUE

MIAMI

INSPECTION DATE 12/16/22

FOLLOW UP INSPECTION REQUIRED

12 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. observed approximately 4 live crawling insect in a plastic cooler under bar area in rear of restaurant.”

“Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust in kitchen area.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed cream cheese 45F COLD HOLDING as per owner cream cheese was placed in cooler over 24 hours ago.”

***CHILANGOS MEXICAN GRILL

339 SOUTH STATE ROAD 7

PLANTATION

ORDERED SHUT 12/5/22

5 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 3 live roaches under flip top cooler in kitchen 1 live roach on floor under fryer on cook line 1 live roach under reach in cooler in kitchen.”

“Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. Raw beef and fish stored over cooked meat. Items moved to lower shelving.”

“No proof of required state approved employee training provided for any employees.”

“Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.”

***SHERATON SUITES CYPRESS CREEK HOTEL BAR

555 NW 62ND STREET

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 12/13/22

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. - main kitchen at 3 compartment sink- observed approximately 30 live flying insects landing on wiping cloth. -main kitchen at storage shelf with clean service utensils- observed 8 live flying insects flying around and landing on clean service utensils. - main kitchen at dish machine- observed 4 live flying insects flying around and landing on wall. Main kitchen mop sink area- observed 4 live flying insects flying around mop sink area. Main kitchen cook line-observed 5 live flying insects resting on wall at hood ventilation system. Main kitchen cook line- observed 2 live flying insects flying over microwave and cold holding unit with TCS foods. Main kitchen soda dispenser machine at Pepsi reach in cooler- observed 6 live flying insects flying around and landing on soda dispenser caps where drinks dispense for public consumption. Front counter bar beer dispenser machine- observed approximately 25 live flying insects flying around and landing on beer dispenser nozzle where beer dispense for public consumption.”

***MARRIOTT FORT LAUDERDALE NORTH CONCIERGE LOUNGE

6650 NORTH ANDREWS AVE.

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 12/15/22

4 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen mop sink- observed approximately 40 live flying insects flying around and landing on mops at mop sink. - main kitchen cook line cold holding unit- observed 4 live flying insects flying over TCS foods and landing on prep table. Main kitchen dish machine area- observed 17 live flying insects flying around and landing on wall at dish machine area. Main kitchen food dry storage area- observed 10 live flying insects flying around and landing on wall at food dry storage area.”