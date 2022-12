CUTLER BAY, Fla. – Medics airlifted a child to the hospital after a near-drowning in Cutler Bay Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, crews responded to a home near the corner of Southwest 185th Terrace and 83rd Place just before 1:30 p.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the child, whom police described as a toddler, to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital by Air Rescue.

Miami-Dade police said the child was in critical condition as of around 3 p.m.