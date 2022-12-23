Police in Boca Raton search for missing toddler

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Authorities in Boca Raton are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing child.

Police said one-year-old Gabriel Ristick was last seen in the 6000 block of West Glades Road wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Authorities say he may be in the company of 20-year-old Vinie Ristick, who police describe as a white male, five-foot-six, 220 lbs. with black hair and green eyes.

The two may be traveling in a 2014 gray Chrysler Town and Country mini-van with Illinois tag number DQ83169.

Anyone with information on the missing child or who thinks they may have seen them is urged to call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-FL-MISSING or Boca Raton police at 561-368-6201.