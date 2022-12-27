Mother accused of fatally stabbing 3-year-old daughter in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A mother is suspected of fatally stabbing her young daughter early Tuesday morning in North Miami Beach, according to police.

A spokesperson for the North Miami Beach Police Department said officers arrived to the crime scene, located at an apartment complex at 1051 NE 163rd St., at around 2 a.m., after the woman called police and admitted to stabbing and killing her child.

Police said they took the woman, later identified as 24-year-old Jellisa Amoya Baxter, into custody without incident. They said her daughter was just 3 years old.

According to an arrest report, police found Baxter, a Jamaican national, in the living room of her apartment wearing a white robe. The little girl’s body was nearby.

The report, tweeted Tuesday afternoon by North Miami Beach police, states that Baxter told responding officers that she “strangled her (daughter) at first, but when that didn’t work, she stabbed her in the chest and neck.”

Noon report:

The report states the girl had “several deep stab wounds to her chest, neck and face.”

According to police, officers located the murder weapon near the girl’s body.

Police have not released the name of the victim and the arrest report doesn’t reveal a suspected motive.

Baxter faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse. She was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.