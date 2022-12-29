Child caught on camera trashing Hialeah Christmas decorations while adults sit and watch

HIALEAH, Fla. – A Hialeah business owner said she was stunned to see video of a child tearing up roughly $1,000 worth of Christmas decorations while a pair of adults sat by and watched it all happen.

It happened on Christmas Eve outside of Rossie Nail Tech School on West 49th Street.

Video shows the child tearing up the decorations, including a Mickey Mouse, a penguin and other lighted decorations while two adults sit at a nearby bus stop and seemingly do nothing.

A few minutes later, the bus arrives and the child joins them as the three get on together.

“I’m a mom, I’m a grandmother, my heart sunk. It really did,” Irma Arteaga, the owner of Rossie Nail Tech School, said. “I called my husband over and I said ‘you need to look at this.’ I said I would have never imagined it was a child, especially accompanied by guardians or parents or sitting right at the bus stop.”

Arteaga cleaned up the damage and filed a police report.

She said she’s concerned that the child’s behavior could be symptomatic of a greater problem. She also holds the adults responsible for not intervening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hialeah police.