Video of rough arrest by BSO deputy draws social media scrutiny

WESTON, Fla. – Video of a Broward County deputy taking a suspect to the ground has led to scrutiny on social media.

The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 at the Bonaventura Town Center club in Weston.

“Did you see what he did?” someone could be heard saying in the video, which was seen on TikTok.

The video shows 22-year-old Khalil Pace, who was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest without violence.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies were responding to a report of “some individuals smoking marijuana at the facility.”

“When deputies arrived, they met with the center’s executive director who said employees saw two people smoking marijuana in the restroom,” BSO spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright said. “At the request of management, the deputies went to the gym and asked the four men, who are in their early 20′s, to leave.”

The group then “became loud, argumentative and caused a disturbance,” she said.

Coleman-Wright said one of them called the executive director a “racist” and yelled: “Shut yo b---- a-- up.”

Permanent trespass warnings were issued for all four men that were present. And according to BSO, no injuries were reported.

“Per BSO policy, district command and the Training Division are already reviewing the arrest to determine if the force used was consistent with agency training and policy,” Coleman-Wright said.