Judge names new Miami-Dade’s interim clerk of courts

MIAMI – Luis G. Montaldo started to serve as Miami-Dade County’s new interim clerk of courts on Monday.

Chief Judge Nushin G. Sayfie appointed Montaldo, the former general counsel for the clerk of courts, to replace Harvey Ruvin, who died on Dec. 31.

“Mr. Montaldo was Mr. Ruvin’s general counsel and right hand for many years,” Sayfie said in a statement.

Ruvin, a former mayor of North Bay Village and Miami-Dade commissioner, had served seven consecutive four-year terms since he was elected in 1968. Montaldo worked with him for more than 17 years.

After earning a bachelor’s degree from Texas Christian University, Montaldo graduated from the University of Miami School of Law in 2001 and served at the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office until 2004.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’s appointment or an election would supersede Sayfie’s appointment.