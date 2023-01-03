2 males fatally shot blocks away from each other in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating two shootings that left two males dead late Monday night.

The first shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 64th Street.

Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a 20-25-year-old man who had been shot and was unresponsive.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

According to authorities, officers responded to a separate shooting just before midnight after receiving a ShotSpotter alert in the area of 1850 NW 54th St.

Officers found another male victim there, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.

While the shootings occurred just blocks away from each other, it’s unclear whether they are related in any way.

Anyone with further information about either shooting is asked to call the City of Miami Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.