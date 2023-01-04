Man faces charges for drunk driving crash killing 1, injuring 2 in Sunrise

Emmanuel Bouhours, 22, is facing charges for killing a person while driving drunk in Broward County.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man is facing charges on Wednesday in Broward County for killing one person and injuring two others while he was driving drunk in Sunrise, according to prosecutors.

Emmanuel Bouhours was speeding in a black Hyundai Genesis southbound on North Flamingo Road when he crashed on Nov. 23 into two cars at Northwest 12 Street, according to the Sunrise Police Department.

Bouhours, 22, collided with a Nissan Sentra, crossed over the center median, and crashed head-on into a Toyota Corolla that was traveling northbound on North Flamingo Road, according to police.

Bouhours was not wearing a seat belt and was injured unconscious, police said. Sunrise Fire Rescue took the injured to the Broward Health Medical Center and Westside Regional Hospital, according to police.

A female passenger who was in the Toyota died, police said.

Detectives determined that five minutes before the crash Bouhours was driving at nearly 99 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, during rush hour, and in a populated area, according to Officer Kasey Webber’s arrest report.

The medical staff reported Bouhours smelled like alcohol, according to Webber’s report. The toxicology report registered a .100 blood alcohol content that exceeded Florida’s legal limit of .08, according to Webber.

Detectives reported finding a bag with about eight grams of marijuana inside the Hyundai that Bouhours was driving, which was uninsured, according to Webber’s Dec. 28 arrest report.

Bouhours, who was born in Haiti and lives in Boynton Beach, is facing charges of DUI manslaughter, traffic offense DUI and serious bodily injury to another, DUI with damage to property, possession of fewer than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wayne Roustan contributed to this report.