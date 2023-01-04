Miami man arrested after fatally shooting ex-girlfriend, police say

MIAMI – Police arrested a Miami man Wednesday after he was accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend on New Year’s Eve, authorities said.

According to Miami police, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday near the 1000 block of Northwest 30th Street.

Upon arrival, police said they noticed a woman bleeding on the ground with several gunshot wounds.

Fire rescue crews responded and transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.

According to the arrest report, a 911 call came in minutes after the incident from 27-year-old Julio Ceaser Morales, saying that he wanted to turn himself in.

The report stated that Morales gave a post-Miranda statement, saying the victim and himself had been in a three-year relationship and recently separated approximately four months ago.

Prior to breaking up, Morales stated he loaned the victim $4,000 and the victim’s friend $1,000, according to the report.

According to authorities, Morales told police that after making several attempts to retrieve his money back, he was physically attacked by the victim’s new boyfriend and his friends.

Morales told police after being attacked Saturday night, he went by the incident location to request his money.

Morales said when he knocked on the door, the victim walked outside and they got into a verbal confrontation after she said she was not going to give him the money, the report said.

Investigators said Morales and the victim have a past history of domestic violence.

According to detectives, witnesses also stated they observed Morales become aggressive with the victim while she was at work and there were previous threats to kill her if she started dating anyone else.

Morales was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He is being held without bond and is facing a charge of second-degree murder.