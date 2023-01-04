Where is beloved father’s body? Funeral home, hospital play blaming game after science proves family right

SOUTH MIAMI, Fla. – A pair of grief-stricken sisters have been searching for their late father’s body for months after a funeral home in Miami-Dade County placed the wrong one in a casket.

Their father, Edner Monosiet, died at 71 of COVID-19 on Aug. 28, at The Larkin Community Hospital in South Miami. The hospital staff told them they handed his body to The Emmanuel Funeral Home.

The sorrow of Sarahdjie and Vanessa Monosiet turned into outrage in September when the funeral home’s management claimed the body that was in the casket belonged to Edner Monosiet. But it wasn’t.

“They compared the dental records and the DNA results from when I took the DNA test back on Oct. 27,” Sarahdjie Monosiet said about the partial results of the state’s ongoing investigation. “They’re saying the body they gave to us at the funeral indeed is not my father.”

Amid an ongoing blaming game between The Larkin Community Hospital and The Emmanuel Funeral Home, state officials with the Department of Financial Services’ Funeral, Cemetery, and Consumer Services are investigating.

“When I saw the body, immediately, I knew ... To do all of this and have all of this hardship and it’s not even the right body, that’s painful,” Sarahdjie Monosiet said.

The sisters said the experience has been traumatic since The Larkin Community Hospital reported handing over the body to The Emmanuel Funeral Home employees, who insisted the body that was in the casket was his.

“How do you open a casket and tell me this is my father? And I’m telling you it’s not,” Vanessa Monosiet said.

The Larkin Community Hospital released a statement reporting only one person died at their facility on Aug. 28, and since they don’t have a morgue, the funeral home employees retrieve bodies from the rooms.

“The body was picked up within hours of death by the funeral home,” the hospital’s spokesperson wrote in a statement.

The Emmanuel Funeral Home persistently denied there was an error.

“We’re not crazy, so making us feel crazy was really tough for us, and traumatizing so it was a feeling of relief,” Vanessa Monosiet said about getting the identity report in late December.

Sarahdjie and Vanessa Monosiet said they want investigators not only to find their father’s body but to also find out the identity of the man in the casket, and figure out how the confusion happened.

“Someone’s loved one is being unfortunately tampered with, played with. They don’t know their family has been through all of this investigation and testing,” Vanessa Monosiet said. “That’s not right ... Christmas was terrible for all of us and you can imagine the pain we’re all feeling.”

Sarahdjie Monosiet agreed.

“I already knew that wasn’t my father. Now that you have proof, what happens next? That’s the part that’s really getting us. We had to prove it wasn’t him and that’s fine, but where is he?”

For more information about the division of Funeral, Cemetery, and Consumer Services, visit this page, or call 850-413-3039, or 800-323-2627.