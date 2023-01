Which South Florida restaurants had the most violations in 2022? Find out here

Toa Toa Restaurant in Sunrise had the most violations of any South Florida restaurant in 2022, according to state records.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Local 10 News regularly brings you our “Dirty Dining” reports to keep you informed about how South Florida restaurants perform when it comes to keeping you safe and healthy.

Investigative reporter Jeff Weinsier compiled a list of 2022′s worst-performing eateries in Miami-Dade, Broward and the Florida Keys during their state health inspections.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspects restaurants in Florida.

It is a “risk” based system, with most places inspected twice a year.

**MIAMI DADE COUNTY

1- CHINA WOK 9340 SW 56TH STREET MIAMI 3/22/22 49 VIOLATIONS

2- PF CHANG’S CHINA BISTRO 17455 BISCAYNE BLVD. AVENTURA 11/1/22 45 VIOLATIONS

3- CHEF CHEN 11302 SW 186TH STREET MIAMI 2/7/22 44 VIOLATIONS

4- EL MASON DE LA CAVA 13804 SW 56TH STREET 1/20/22 43 VIOLATIONS

5- EL PARADOR FOOD BY THE POUND 14744 SW 56TH STREET MIAMI 2/18/22 42 VIOLATIONS

6- EM’S RESTAURANT 2152 NW 27TH AVENUE MIAMI 4/7/22 40 VIOLATIONS

7- PASEO CATRACHO 824 SW 8TH STREET 8/18/22 38 VIOLATIONS

8- JAMAICA HOUSE 19555 NW 2ND AVE. MIAMI GARDENS 8/15/22 38 VIOLATIONS

9- FRITANGA CANA BRAVA 3 2795 NW 7TH STREET MIAMI 9/16/22 37 VIOLATIONS

10- BAR ONE 520 WEST AVENUE MIAMI BEACH 12/8/22 34 VIOLATIONS

**BROWARD COUNTY

1- TOA TOA 4145 NW 88TH AVE. SUNRISE 12/13/22 50 VIOLATIONS

2- TAQUERIA EL PAISA #3 1951 PINE ISLAND ROAD 11/1/22 47 VIOLATIONS

3- FLORIDA HIBISCUS 8344 W. OAKLAND PARK BLVD. SUNRISE 4/18/22 47 VIOLATIONS

4- SUSHI RAKU 10135 W. COMMERCIAL BLVD. TAMARAC 10/17/22 41 VIOLATIONS

5- EL COJIDO RESTAURANT 5843 N. UNIVERSITY DR. TAMARAC 9/27/22 41 VIOLATIONS

6- THE PALACE CUISINE OF INDIA 11422 STATE ROAD 84 DAVIE 9/14/22 41 VIOLATIONS

7- ASIAN BUFFET 2091 N. UNIVERSITY DRIVE SUNRISE 6/27/22 40 VIOLATIONS

8- NIRALA SWEET 8913 W. OAKLAND PARK BLVD. SUNRISE 12/22/22 40 VIOLATIONS

9- ASADOS EL PAISA BROWARD 4828 N. UNIVERSITY DR. LAUDERHILL 11/17/22 40 VIOLATIONS

10- CHIM AUTHENTIC THAI AND SUSHI BAR 130 S. PINE ISLAND ROAD PLANTATION 8/23/22 40 VIOLATIONS

**THE FLORIDA KEYS

1-GRAND CAFE KEY WEST 314 DUVAL STREET KEY WEST 2/28/22 44 VIOLATIONS

2-TIKKA BAR 503 GREEN ST. KEY WEST 1/10/22 37 VIOLATIONS

3- BIG PINE ROOSTER 29943 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY KEY LARGO 2/11/22 36 VIOLATIONS

4-SUNSET GRILLE & RAW BAR 7 KNIGHTS KEY BLVD. MARATHON 4/26/22 35 VIOLATIONS

5-J DAO SUSHI THAI 91260 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY TAVERNIER 5/13/22 33 VIOLATIONS

6- TAKARA JAPANESE RESTAURANT 3740 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY MARATHON 5/17/22 28 VIOLATIONS

7-CROISSANTS DE FRANCE 816 DUVAL STREET KEY WEST 2/28/22 28 VIOLATIONS

8- SUNDOWNERS 103900 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY KEY LARGO 8/30/22 25 VIOLATIONS

9- BIG PINE ROOSTER 29943 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY BIG PINE KEY 12/20/22 24 VIOLATIONS

10- MANGROVE MAMA’S 19991 OVERSEAS HIGHWAY SUGAR LOAF KEY 10/6/22 23 VIOLATIONS