DeSantis ‘aware’ of situation in Florida Keys as more migrants land overnight

MARATHON, Fla. – Homemade boats became part of the landscape in the mangroves and on the beaches of the Florida Keys, as the onslaught of migrant landings continued overnight into Friday.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol on Friday morning, over the previous 24 hours, agents responded to five landings and apprehended 90 Cuban migrants.

Agents set up tents at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Marathon to shade those in an overflow area.

They provided the migrants with food, water and clothing as they were being processed.

This came after a cavalry of buses was chartered specifically to transport the 330-plus migrants who arrived New Year’s weekend on the Dry Tortugas, a national park with little water and few facilities.

A brand new photo showed what looks like nearly two-dozen vessels now lining the shore there.

Local 10 News was there when that group was eventually put on a Coast Guard cutter normally used as a buoy tender.

The group arrived to Key West Thursday morning, making their way to facilities on the mainland.

The office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday it is “aware” of the situation in the Florida Keys and officials are presently “working on it.”

“The governor is committed to acting within his power to shield Florida from the disastrous effects of President Biden’s abdication of his responsibility to secure our nation’s borders,” spokesperson Jeremy Redfern said Friday.

It’s not clear what steps the governor intends to take.

It comes a day after Biden announced a new policy related to migration from Cuba and other countries at America’s land border with Mexico.

On Thursday, he announced that the U.S. would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross illegally.

Close to 300,000 Cubans have reached the United States, mainly through the southern border, since October of 2021. That doesn’t include the close to 8,000 Cubans intercepted at sea during the same timeframe.

In fact, an estimated 2% of the island’s population has left in this latest mass exodus.

Experts say this is all part of the largest single wave of Cuban migrants in the country’s history, even pre-dating the revolution.