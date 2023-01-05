Feds transport Cuban migrants from Dry Tortugas to Key West where buses wait

KEY WEST, Fla. – The U.S. Coast Guard transported about 330 migrants from the Dry Tortugas National Park’s Fort Jefferson in the Gulf of Mexico to Key West, where drivers waited in chartered Miami-Dade County buses on Thursday.

U.S. Homeland Security coordinated the effort with federal, state, and local authorities, as President Joe Biden announced refugees and asylum seekers from four countries — Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Haiti — will be turned away from the U.S. if they don’t follow a new “safe and humane” process.

Biden said the new process will allow 360,000 annually to stay in the U.S. — at 30,000 monthly for the next two years — if they have a sponsor who meets requirements and if they undergo a background check. Biden had a message for migrants who want to get to the U.S.: “Do not just show up at the border.

“Stay where you are and apply legally from there.”

There was a sharp increase in U.S. Border Patrol nationwide encounters in the U.S. with migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela during the last two years, according to federal data. U.S.-Mexico border states California and Texas have recorded more encounters than Florida.

After there were 14,015 nationwide encounters with Cuban migrants in the fiscal year 2020, these increased to 39,303 in 2021, and 224,607 in 2022. Already this fiscal year, in October and November, there were 65,731, including 2,014 in Florida, 4,712 in California, 19,438 in Arizona, and 39,342 in Texas.

After there were 5,291 nationwide encounters with Haitian migrants in the fiscal year 2020, these increased to 48,727 in 2021, and 56,596 in 2022. Already this fiscal year, in October and November, there were 12,591, including 71 in Florida, 1,666 in California, and 10,461 in Texas.

After there were 3,164 nationwide encounters with Nicaraguan migrants in the fiscal year 2020, these increased to 50,722 in 2021, and 164,600 in 2022. Already this year, there were 55,279, including 37 in Florida.

After there were 4,520 nationwide encounters with Venezuelan migrants in the fiscal year 2020, these increased to 50,499 in 2021, and 189,520 in 2022. Already this year, there were 36,237, including 4,218 in Florida.

There was a recent 64% decrease in Venezuelans at the U.S.-Mexico border where U.S. authorities recorded 22,045 encounters in October and 7,931 in November. Mexico has been accepting Venezuelan migrants since Oct. 12 and agreed to help the U.S. to execute the new process.

“The actions we’re announcing will make things better, but will not fix the border problem completely,” Biden said while also asking Congress to help pass legislation to fix the “broken” immigration system.

Biden has upcoming trips to El Paso, Texas, and Mexico City.

HSTF-SE units responded to an increase in maritime migration events over the New Year holiday weekend in the FL Straits, Windward & Mona Passes.



Since Aug. 2022, Task Force partners interdicted 7,784 migrants at sea & 4,401 landed migrants and sadly 65 confirmed deaths in FY22. — Homeland Security Task Force - Southeast (HSTF-SE) (@HSTF_Southeast) January 5, 2023

Torres contributed to this report from Miami.