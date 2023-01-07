Deputies identify man who died after driver struck him in Parkland

PARKLAND, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office identified Harvey Goldberg as the pedestrian who died Thursday in Parkland.

Michael Clark was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Northwest 76 Street and Goldberg was walking northbound at Heron Bay Boulevard, according to BSO deputies.

Clark was turning left when his Tahoe’s front bender struck Goldberg, 69, who then fell down and struck his head on the asphalt, according to BSO deputies.

Clark waited for authorities and Coral Springs Fire Rescue personnel took Goldberg to Broward Health North where staff pronounced him dead. Deputies were still investigating the cause of the crash, but they do not suspect speed, impairment, or mechanical malfunction to be contributing factors.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

