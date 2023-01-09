Burglary suspect ‘purposely’ urinates on floor after arrest, Miami-Dade police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Perhaps he’s not a smooth criminal.

Miami-Dade police arrested 32-year-old Michael Jackson on Saturday, after accusing him of cutting wires for home surveillance and cable television systems at a Gladeview trailer park just before the new year.

Police said they were dispatched to a trailer park at 1400 NW 79th St. just after noon on Dec. 30, after a woman reported that a man had cut wires to her cable and security systems overnight.

Four neighbors had reported the same thing and two victims had provided still photos of the suspect, police said.

According to police, officers took print-outs of the surveillance photo around the trailer park and one neighbor “immediately and without hesitation” identified the suspect as Jackson, and provided police with Jackson’s nearby address.

Police said they set up surveillance at Jackson’s house and arrested him.

Afterwards, police interviewed an “uncooperative” Jackson at MDPD’s Northside station, a police report states.

According to the report, after the interview was over, Jackson “grabbed his penis and purposely urinated on the interview room floor” and then told cops, using a homophobic slur, to “pick it up, f----t.”

Jackson faced five felony burglary and six misdemeanor criminal mischief charges.

Police said he had been out on felony bond at the time of the crimes.

He was being jailed without bond.