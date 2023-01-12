2 injured in Hialeah construction accident

HIALEAH, Fla. – Two men were injured Thursday after they fell from a lift at a construction site, Hialeah Fire Rescue officials confirmed.

The incident occurred at 3890 W. 18th Ave.

A spokesperson for the fire department told Local 10 News that an 18-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were working on a building when they fell from a lift.

A Local 10 News photojournalist was at the scene a short time later and spotted a white sneaker with blood on it.

(WPLG)

First responders confirmed that the victims were both airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital and are stable.

Further details about the incident and the extent of their injuries has not yet been released.