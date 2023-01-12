2 Miami-Dade police officers hurt in crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department were hurt in a crash Wednesday night as they responded to an incident in the southwestern portion of the county.

It appears the officers crashed into each other’s squad cars as they responded in emergency mode. A third civilian vehicle was also involved.

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. along Southwest 186th Street near Florida’s Turnpike.

Police haven’t confirmed details about the nature of the call the officers were responding to.

The officers were taken to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition as of late Wednesday night.

Police closed several roads as they investigated.