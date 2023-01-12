Man, 78, arrested for murder in Homestead, police say

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A 78-year-old man stands accused Thursday of shooting a man twice in the head in Homestead.

A woman told police officers that Enrique Fernandez and a man she was with got into an argument after running into each other Wednesday inside an apartment complex at Southeast Third Street near Sixth Avenue, according to the arrest report.

Fernandez grabbed his gun from his waistband and pointed it at the victim’s head while saying, “I am going to stop you from yelling,” the witness said, according to the arrest report.

When Homestead police officers arrived at 271 SE 6 Ave., Fernandez was holding a gun with his right hand, according to the police report. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the victim to Jackson South Medical Center where he later died.

Fernandez confessed to shooting the victim, police said.

Fernandez has been at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center since Wednesday, according to Miami Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation Department records. He is facing a second-degree murder charge.

