HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday morning.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the area of Southwest 158th Place and 296th Street.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man who had been shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.