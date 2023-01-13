Video shows women stealing Colombian shapewear from Margate family business

This is one of the two women captured on surveillance video who allegedly stole from a small store on Thursday in Margate.

MARGATE, Fla. – A family business specializing in women’s shapewear solutions including body shapers, control briefs, waist trainers, and girdles recently lost nearly $3,000 at the hands of two thieves.

Augusto Ospina shared the surveillance video showing the duo, who in just 20 minutes on Thursday delivered a big blow to his Fajas Colombianas Forestal store at 5444 W. Sample Rd., in the Peppertree Plaza, in Margate.

“They even saw the camera right above them, but they just didn’t really even care,” said Alvin Brideau, Ospina’s son-in-law.

Ospina was working the counter that day and the women sporadically shouted questions at him — apparently to distract him — but they refused his help, so he sat back to give them space.

“When they left, my father-in-law looked and noticed all the empty hangers,” Brideau said. “They ended up taking over 10 articles of clothing.”

Ospina said the family has been reinvesting every penny earned in an effort to expand the business. They also have a booth at the Festival Marketplace, at 2900 W. Sample Rd., in Pompano Beach.

“My in-laws started this from nothing, came here from another country legally. Did everything the right way. Work their butts off,” Brideau said. “They are here seven days a week.”

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.