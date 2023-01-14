Davie police officers arrest ‘90 Day Fiancé’ barber turned fugitive on most wanted list

DAVIE, Fla. – Michael Baltimore, who was best known for his appearance on TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” as a barber in search of love, made it to the U.S. Marshals Service 15 Most Wanted list last year after a 2021 murder.

At about 2:40 a.m., on Friday, police officers arrested the 44-year-old fugitive during a traffic stop in Davie after he fled the scene of a bar fight that involved a knife and threats of a shooting.

Police officers first detained him at the intersection of University Drive and Griffin Road. He was in possession of 2.3 grams of Fentanyl, about 200 grams of marijuana, 818 ecstasy pills, fraudulent identifications, and a loaded handgun, police said.

A fingerprint scanner helped police officers to identify him as the man who detectives in Pennsylvania accused of killing his former boss Kendell Cook and injuring another man on May 22, 2021, at the GQ Barbershop in Carlisle.

The U.S. Marshals Service had distributed this photo of Michael Baltimore since he made it to the most wanted list last year. (BSO)

U.S. Marshals Service director Ronald Davis, Cumberland County’s district attorney Sean McCormack and Carlisle Chief Taro Landis released statements thanking the Davie Police Department for arresting Baltimore.

“I hope his capture brings some sense of relief and comfort to his victims’ families,” Davis said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were holding him without bond at the main jail on Friday night.

Baltimore was wanted on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, assault, and parole violations in Carlisle. He was also facing charges in Broward for battery, possession of fentanyl, ecstasy trafficking, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a weapon by a felon, display of a firearm during a felony, proving false identification, and three counts of use of false information to obtain a driver’s license.