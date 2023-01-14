59º

Former lovers’ quarrel ends with shooting in Miami Gardens, police say

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A former lovers’ quarrel ended with a shooting that left one injured on Friday night in Miami Gardens, police said.

Police officers responded shortly before 9:20 p.m., to an area near the intersection of Northwest 183 Street and Sixth Avenue, according to Diana Delgado-Gourgue, a spokeswoman for the Miami Gardens Police Department.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel found the man injured and police officers arrested a woman identified as his ex-girlfriend, according to Delgado-Gourgue.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Luis Castro contributed to this report.

About the Authors:

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email