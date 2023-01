MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a missing man from the Florida Keys.

The U.S. Coast Guard said 50-year-old Jayson Harbison was last seen on Jan. 14 at 10 p.m.

He was seen on the west side of Wisteria Island in the lower Florida Keys.

Officials said he reportedly fell off a sailboat.

Harbison was wearing black pants and a grey or white hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coast Guard Sector Key West at 305-292-8727.