Man arrested after crashing stolen Ferrari, returning to scene for different stolen car

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – A man accused of stealing a fancy car from a Sunny Isles Beach hotel was arrested, but only after he returned to the scene of the crime.

It happened at the Ritz-Carlton Residences located at 15701 Collins Avenue.

Surveillance video stills show 27-year-old Tyler Theme pull up in what police said was a stolen Mercedes, but he’s looking to upgrade his ride.

Mugshot for 27-year-old Tyler Theme. (Miami-Dade County Corrections)

A new Ferrari catches his eye.

“(He) dumps the Mercedes and decides to steal a brand new Ferrari worth a couple hundred thousand dollars,” said Sgt. Brian Schnell with Sunny Isles Beach police.

Photos show Theme getting into the Ferrari and taking off.

Apparently he had a need for speed because according to police, Theme takes the luxury car in a joy ride and smashes the high end ride up in Hialeah Gardens, totaling the Ferrari.

“(He) takes the Ferrari out joy riding and completely demolishes it on the 826,” said Schnell.

But now he was left without a ride.

So two hours after the theft, Theme has the bright idea to take a taxi back to the Ritz-Carlton where he hopes to re-steal into the original stolen Mercedes he arrived in, but there’s a problem.

Sunny Isles Beach police are there taking a report on the stolen Ferrari.

After a brief struggle, officers ended up using a taser to get Theme into custody.