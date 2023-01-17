101-year-old Broward man honored, one of last living Montford Point Marines

An overlooked hero from a pivotal point in U.S. history is receiving a long overdue honor.

One of the last living veterans from Montford Point, America’s first Black Marines, is being recognized after their story aired last week on Local 10 News.

“I been around, I been around a long time,” said former U.S. Marine Cpl. George Johnson.

One hundred and one years, to be exact.

“Where I’ve been you wouldn’t believe it,” he said.

Though time and age may have made some memories fuzzy, the proof is clear.

Documents prove Johnson was one of over 20,000 Montford Point Marines, the first group of Black men ever to join the Marine Corps.

“(There) wasn’t too many of us there that had our, you know,” Johnson said while pointing to his hand to show his complexion. “They knew they were the first to integrate, the Marine Corps, but they could not realize the significance of it at that time, so for 70 years they had been virtually ignored. I mean, kind of hidden figures.”

Johnson’s cousin and caretaker, Grace King, saw Local 10′s story on the Montford Marines and the efforts of local advocate Mallorie Berger to find and identify them all.

“Everyone saw your segment on Friday and everyone is so excited about it,” King said. “It could not have been easy during the racism and given the things they had to do. It triggered something. I said, ‘Wow, I think George was there during that time.’”

And sure enough, he was. He even has the uniform, which he last donned as recently as 2018.

Local 10 helped King get in touch with Berger.

“I just was dumbfounded, and I’m shocked because to be in this man’s presence, this is like being in the presence of Prince or Michael Jackson I mean, really, really,” Berger said.

Johnson was, at one point, a Marine Police Officer and recalls having to transport prisoners to America’s most notorious prison.

“I used to take guys to Alcatraz,” he said.

It’s rare to find a living Montford Point Marine. Those still around are in their 90s or older. Time is running out to honor them with a replica of the Congressional Gold Medal awarded collectively to the Montford Point Marines in 2012.

“It’s a little recognition of who they were and what they did,” said Berger. “They were the original civil rights activists and they didn’t even know what they were doing.”

“We know that time might not be on our side so we’re thrilled to be a part of the Montford Point Marine family,” added King. “For us as a Black family, it is extremely important and honorable that we have a living legend here with us.

“This was not taught in history when I was in school, so I was amazed to hear the accomplishments of these great men during that time, because I can imagine how difficult it was to go through what they did at Montford Point.”

Berger added, “They’re being seen for the first time.”

During their visit, Johnson offered Berger a heartfelt thank you.

“No, thank you,” she said. “Because if it weren’t for you, we wouldn’t be here.”

Incredibly, Johnson is not the only Montford Point Marine with ties to South Florida expected to be honored in the next few weeks.

After Local 10′s story aired, a family in Tamarac also contacted Berger.

Cpl. Moses Williams passed away in 1970 and will receive his medal posthumously.

His surviving family will be there to collect it on his behalf.