Police: Man accused of killing wife tried cleaning up, hiding body from children

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida man is behind bars after being arrested for allegedly killing his wife.

Detectives said it was just past midnight on Saturday when Johana Aristizabal got home from work.

According to investigators, it wasn’t long before she and her husband, 40-year-old Eder Espinoza, would get into an argument over their failed marriage.

The dispute escalated violently.

The police report says Espinoza armed himself with a kitchen knife and moved towards his wife, stabbing her to death.

The report goes on to say Espinoza placed the victim’s body on a couch, placed bandages over her stab wounds and cleaned the blood from the floor.

Investigators said the man covered his wife’s body with a sheet, trying to hide her from their small children.

The father drove his two kids to a friend’s home, where he was arrested.

Authorities said Espinoza confessed to the crime.