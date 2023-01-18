Border Patrol detains 15 Cuban migrants in Big Pine Key

The United States Border Patrol released this photograph of a vessel a group of 15 migrants used to get from Cuba to the Florida Keys.

MIAMI – A group of 15 Cuban migrants made landfall on Wednesday morning in the Florida Keys, according to The United States Border Patrol.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar reported they were in a rustic vessel in Big Pine Key and had departed Cuba from the province of Matanzas.

Amid an increase in Cuban migrant arrivals, Monroe County officials are asking the federal government for financial assistance.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Coast Guard transported over 300 Cuban migrants from the Tortugas to Key West before bus drivers took them to the Border Patrol station in Dania Beach.

President Joe Biden recently announced that refugees and asylum seekers from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela need pre-authorization.

