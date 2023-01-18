Hard Rock Stadium transforming from football to Formula 1

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Now that the Miami Dolphins season is over, the Hard Rock Stadium is amping up the horsepower.

Organizers of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix have added a new permanent Paddock Club above the pit garages.

The group has spent six months building the Paddock Club, which will make room for 6,000 more guests looking for luxury rooftop suites during the races this May.

“After an incredible debut race, we have been working flat-out to ensure the 2023 evet is an even greater experience for everyone visiting the Miami International Autodrome,” said Tyler Epp, President of Formula 1 Cryto.com Miami Grand Prix.

The MIA Marina, Hard Rock Beach Club and F1 Fan Zone also received enhancements for the 2023 race.

