Popular Fort Lauderdale food boat preparing to reopen this weekend

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The popular floating restaurant that sank in Fort Lauderdale last summer is preparing to set sail once again.

Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat went underwater last May after a big wave snapped its stabilizer pontoon.

Now, eight months later and after thousands of dollars in donations, Jay’s is ready to reopen.

The new vessel will be shelling out oysters, alligator bites, wings and more on the intracoastal.

Weather permitting, Jay’s plans to welcome back hungry boaters by lunchtime this Saturday.