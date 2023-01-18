73º

Local News

Popular Fort Lauderdale food boat preparing to reopen this weekend

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The popular floating restaurant that sank in Fort Lauderdale last summer is preparing to set sail once again.

Jay’s Sandbar Food Boat went underwater last May after a big wave snapped its stabilizer pontoon.

Now, eight months later and after thousands of dollars in donations, Jay’s is ready to reopen.

The new vessel will be shelling out oysters, alligator bites, wings and more on the intracoastal.

Weather permitting, Jay’s plans to welcome back hungry boaters by lunchtime this Saturday.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter