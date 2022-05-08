79º

Popular foodboat in Fort Lauderdale sinks, owner ‘devastated’

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

A well-known food boat in Fort Lauderdale was submerged on Sunday after an accident.

Jay’s Sandbar Foodboat sunk after a stabilizer pontoon snapped, causing the floating restaurant to flip over.

Fortunately, everyone onboard was able to get off without injury.

Jay’s Sandboat released a statement on Facebook saying that they are devastated by the loss but grateful no one was hurt.

The post also said they are planning to rebuild.

Every ones ok stabilizer pontoon snapped lost the food boat on the im sad to announce that jays sandbar foodboat , she...

Posted by Jays Sand Bar Food Boat on Sunday, May 8, 2022

