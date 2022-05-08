Popular foodboat in Fort Lauderdale sinks, owner ‘devastated’

A well-known food boat in Fort Lauderdale was submerged on Sunday after an accident.

Jay’s Sandbar Foodboat sunk after a stabilizer pontoon snapped, causing the floating restaurant to flip over.

Fortunately, everyone onboard was able to get off without injury.

Jay’s Sandboat released a statement on Facebook saying that they are devastated by the loss but grateful no one was hurt.

The post also said they are planning to rebuild.