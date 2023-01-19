Brightline service between Miami, Palm Beach County suspended due to operating issue

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An operating issue canceled Brightline service between Miami and Palm Beach County during the Thursday morning commute.

According to Brightline, the issue is occurring at the New River Bridge in Fort Lauderdale.

Brightline, however, is still operating limited service Thursday morning between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach.

This is a developing story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.