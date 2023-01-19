71º

Brightline service between Miami, Palm Beach County suspended due to operating issue

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An operating issue canceled Brightline service between Miami and Palm Beach County during the Thursday morning commute.

According to Brightline, the issue is occurring at the New River Bridge in Fort Lauderdale.

Brightline, however, is still operating limited service Thursday morning between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach.

