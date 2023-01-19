Miami man accused of shooting at mother, children walking to school

MIAMI – A Miami man was arrested this week, days after he allegedly shot at a mother and her children as they were walking to school.

Hakeem Lanier, 31, was arrested Tuesday on charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a gun in public.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 a.m. Jan. 12 in the 1700 block of Northwest 51st Terrace.

According to Lanier’s arrest report, the victim had just gotten her kids ready for school when they went outside and saw a blue Nissan blocking the sidewalk, forcing them to walk onto the main road.

The mother told City of Miami police that she then noticed a gray car parked in the street.

Police said the mother confronted the owner of the gray vehicle, who she knows as “Desiree” and the two women got into an argument.

According to the arrest report, Lanier then told the woman, “Alright, I done told you what Imma (sic) do!” before walking away.

The victim told police she continued walking away with her kids when they heard three gunshots.

She then turned around and saw Lanier standing by a light pole, continuing to shoot in the direction of her and her kids, authorities said.

Police said the family ran off, in fear for their lives.

No injuries were reported.

According to authorities, the victim later identified Lanier in a photo lineup. Lanier and the victims live in the same duplex, according to the police report.

Police said Lanier claimed that one of the victims fired at him first and claimed that two of the victims surrounded his mother’s car, initiating the initial argument.

Lanier is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.