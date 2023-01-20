72º

Chaotic scene left behind following violent crash in Pembroke Park

Cody Weddle , Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – First responders rushed to the scene of a serious crash in Pembroke Park late Thursday night.

It happened in the area of Southwest 48th Avenue and County Line Road

Neighbors told Local 10 News they saw two vehicles, a jeep or truck and a car, and that the larger vehicle ended up pinned against a tree.

Neighbors also said they saw at least three victims on the ground in the minutes immediately following the crash, and one other person was receiving CPR in an ambulance.

Authorities have yet to provide any official information on what happened and how many people were injured.

