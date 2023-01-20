FWC report released after boat, personal watercraft crash killed soccer player in Miami

MIAMI – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission released a report Friday into the boat/personal watercraft collision that killed professional soccer player Anton Walkes.

According to the report, Walkes, 25, who is from the U.K., was riding a Yamaha personal watercraft with a woman around 3 p.m. Wednesday when it collided with a 46′ Scarab cabin boat near the Miami Marine Stadium basin.

The woman who was with him was identified by authorities as Marie-Luise Taubert, 32, of Germany.

Taubert had just celebrated her birthday a day before the fatal crash, according to the report.

The FWC identified the person operating the boat as 69-year-old Eric Walter Olsson.

According to the report, Olsson’s boat was traveling north in Biscayne Bay, north of the Rickenbacker Causeway and west of Miami Marine Stadium as the personal watercraft was heading from west to east.

FWC officers said the vessels collided and Walkes fell into the water. He was transported to shore by Miami Fire Rescue, where first responders performed CPR on him.

He was then taken to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.

We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Anton Walkes. Our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family, friends, the entire Charlotte FC team, organization and community. https://t.co/HvWr6oXRaT — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) January 19, 2023

Taubert and Olsson were not injured, according to the report.

It’s unclear who was at fault in the collision.

Walkes most recently played for Charlotte FC, joining the team last year as a defender and midfielder.

He began his club career with Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

“Everyone at Tepper Sports & Entertainment is devastated by the tragic passing of Anton Walkes. He was a tremendous son, father, partner and teammate whose joyous approach to life touched everyone he met,” Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said in a statement. “Anton made those around him better people in all areas of life and represented Charlotte FC to the highest standard both on and off the pitch. He will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts and prayers are with Anton’s family during this heartbreaking time. The Club offers its full support to all those impacted during this period of mourning.”