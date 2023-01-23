Police identify officer who killed gunman in Homestead as veteran from Miami-Dade

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A witness’s video shows a gunman’s erratic behavior before an off-duty Miami-Dade police officer shot and killed him on Saturday evening in Homestead.

The video shows the man firing a gun at a parked sports utility vehicle outside of the Publix Super Market, at 2950 NE 8 St., near the Turnpike.

The gunman said he wanted to get into his car before Officer Frank Moreno, a veteran with the Miami-Dade Police Department, fatally shot him.

“It was chaotic, everybody running, even trying to cross into the canal to get away from what we thought was happening inside,” Janet Kaufman said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates police-involved shootings in Miami-Dade County.

