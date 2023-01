MIAMI – The man who detectives identified as the “pillowcase rapist” was set to appear in Miami-Dade County court Monday.

Detectives said Robert Koehler used a pillowcase to cover the faces of dozens of his victims in the 1980s from South Miami to Deerfield Beach.

Koehler, 63, is set to testify on the case of a victim he was accused of rape when she was 25 in 1983. She is now 65.

Detectives used DNA from Koehler’s son to associate him with the rapes and arrested him in 2020.