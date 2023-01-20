WATCH LIVE: Testimony continues in trial of ‘Pillowcase Rapist’ in Miami-Dade County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The trial continues Friday for Robert Koehler, known as the “Pillowcase Rapist,” in Miami-Dade County.

Koehler was arrested last year in connection with cold cases from the 1980s.

He is charged in cases in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

The only victim who will testify in the trial spoke on Thursday.

A man who knew Koehler from childhood, Edward Fernando Leyva, also testified Thursday, saying Koehler called him while in jail and asked him to tell the governor he’s innocent and that he’s being framed.

Terry Fonda, a former romantic partner of the defendant’s, also testified, saying she once heard Koehler cursing, angry at the notion that his daughter would submit to DNA testing.

According to authorities, Koehler raped a woman at knifepoint in June 1984 after breaking into her apartment in Pompano Beach.

The woman has waited decades for justice to be served against her attacker.

According to detectives, they became closer to naming a suspect in that case in 2019 when Cold Case Unit Sgt. Kami Floyd began digging through thousands of sexual assault cases from the 1980s and came upon the case of the Pompano Beach woman, along with other similar cases in BSO jurisdictions.

“I started trying to identify some of these cases that matched his MO,” Floyd said last year.

Around the same time, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office announced that they had arrested Koehler for a sex crime in their county.

Floyd then obtained a search warrant for Koehler’s DNA and it was tested by BSO’s Crime Lab, which found that his DNA matched the evidence in BSO’s cases, authorities said.

The agency’s Cold Case Unit detectives worked with the Broward State Attorney’s Office to bring charges against Koehler in six sexual assault cases.

While Koehler is currently charged in six cases in Broward County, detectives believe he snuck into homes late at night or in the early morning hours on at least eight occasions between 1984 and 1985. They also believe he is responsible for a total of 40 to 45 rape cases in the area throughout the 80s.