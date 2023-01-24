About $2 million of cocaine discovered in Florida Keys

Bundles of cocaine discovered on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in the Lower Keys.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly $2 million worth of packaged cocaine was discovered this week in the Lower Keys during two separate incidents, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday.

According to Adam Linhardt, who is a spokesman for the agency, the drugs were found on Big Pine Key between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday.

He said three bundles — each containing 10 separate packages of cocaine — with a total weight of nearly 75 pounds — were found by a resident near the water on Long Beach Road.

He said 25 bundles with a total weight of about 70 pounds were found just offshore of Big Pine Key by a Good Samaritan.

The drugs have since been turned over to federal law enforcement.

It’s unclear from where the drugs originated.