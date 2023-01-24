75º

About $2 million of cocaine discovered in Florida Keys

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

Bundles of cocaine discovered on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in the Lower Keys. (Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly $2 million worth of packaged cocaine was discovered this week in the Lower Keys during two separate incidents, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday.

According to Adam Linhardt, who is a spokesman for the agency, the drugs were found on Big Pine Key between 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday.

He said three bundles — each containing 10 separate packages of cocaine — with a total weight of nearly 75 pounds — were found by a resident near the water on Long Beach Road.

He said 25 bundles with a total weight of about 70 pounds were found just offshore of Big Pine Key by a Good Samaritan.

The drugs have since been turned over to federal law enforcement.

It’s unclear from where the drugs originated.

Bundles of cocaine discovered on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in the Lower Keys. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

