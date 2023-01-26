Crooks break into Weston home, steal safe, items worth over $800K

A Weston family returned to their gated community home to find it had been robbed of over $800,000 worth of items.

WESTON, Fla. – A woman who lives in Weston said she was feeling déjà vu while watching a Local 10 News report earlier this week.

She didn’t want to reveal her identity over concerns for her safety.

“I was in shock,” she said. “It’s something you don’t want to happen to anyone else.”

On Tuesday, Local 10 News reported on a Weston family who had an entire safe, a million dollars’ worth of jewelry, watches, and a rack full of men’s clothing, stolen from their home in a gated community on Sunday evening.

It hit home to the woman speaking with Local 10 News’ Liane Morejon on Thursday.

“I really felt for the woman and her family because we just went through the same thing,” she said.

It turns out this woman and her husband were also victims of a similar robbery, also in a gated community in Weston.

Their home broken into on a Saturday evening, Dec. 18.

“We left to see a movie at 6:15 and came back at 10,” she said. “At that time the back sliding glass door was shattered.”

Cameras did not capture the crooks in action, but a camera from inside an adjacent room where two dogs were kept shows something in the house piqued the pups interest at 7 p.m.

The thieves made a beeline for the master bedroom closet, ransacking and stealing pricey jewelry, bags, watches, an entire safe and a handgun from the bedside table.

“They just took a whole shelf from the closet and put it in a bag and left,” she said.

The total value of the items stolen is upwards of $800,000.

At 7:13 p.m. the camera in the dog’s room shows a flashlight moving in the house, and the sound of an alarm.

The victim said that was the sound the safe makes when its tampered with.

The crooks then left the way they came, but apparently with more than they could carry, leaving a couple designer bags behind, and the victims feeling violated.

“We’re just glad we’re ok,” the woman said.

Anyone with information on either of these Weston robberies is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.