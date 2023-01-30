Inmate accused of exposing himself to corrections officers for 2nd time in days

MIAMI – A correctional officer accused a 37-year-old Miami-Dade County inmate from Wisconsin of exposing himself for the second time in one week at the West Dade Detention Center.

Alan Anderson, of Milwaukee, has a “Kingism” tattoo above his upper lip and a crown on his neck, both associated with the Latin Kings street gang.

Anderson appeared in Miami-Dade court on Monday. Prosecutors opened two cases for lewd or lascivious exhibition at a correctional facility on Jan. 26 and Jan. 30.

Anderson also has a pending Oct. 31 case of burglary of an occupied dwelling, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, resisting arrest, and petit theft, court records show.

Anderson’s Miami-Dade record shows five arrests in 2021, including one for aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and six arrests in 2020, including one for cocaine possession, records show.