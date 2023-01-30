Police officers arrest Miami-Dade man with 16 identifications, 47 debit cards

MIAMI – Police officers reported finding 16 forms of U.S. identification, including driver’s licenses and social security cards, and 47 debit cards in a man’s car and wallet on Sunday in Miami-Dade County.

Luis Bonachea was in Sweetwater when police officers arrested him on Sunday, according to the arrest report. He appeared in Miami-Dade court on Monday.

Bonachea, 32, who lives near Kendall West, remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday afternoon, records show.

Bonachea was facing 16 counts of unlawful possession of the personal identification of five or more persons, a third-degree felony. The debit cards were from banks outside of the U.S., according to the arrest report.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.