City board probes witnesses about alleged Miami police retaliation on whistleblowers

MIAMI – Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales testified on Tuesday in front of the city’s Civil Service Board at City Hall about allegations that he targeted department staff who reported internal affairs corruption.

Former Commander Brandon Lanier, a military veteran who served with the city for almost 15 years, and Officer Wanda Jean Baptiste both claimed the department’s leadership didn’t allow them to do their work independently.

“Morales has used his position to open investigations to target employees and influence the outcome of investigations,” Lanier wrote in a letter last year to City Manager Art Noriega.

The members of the board — Troy Sutton, the chairperson; Rodrigo Jimenez, the chief examiner; and board members Rafael Cabrera, Ulysses Garcia, and Travis Lindsey — asked Morales, Lanier, and other witnesses questions during the hearing.

Morales denied the allegations during his testimony and said Lanier had missed meetings, failed to take part in a “staff retreat,” and he had lost “faith” in his ability to do his job as Overtown Commander.

“Performance alone is not an indication of leadership,” Morales said about his decision to demote Lanier.

Lanier said that before he blew the whistle for “padding the records” on internal affairs cases, Morales had handed awards to his support staff, which he saw as a sign that his leadership as Overtown Commander was successful.

“We were doing a good job,” Lanier said.

Lanier said that internal affairs cases were being “covered up” and based on his “intel gathering” one of the cases included a police officer who was accused of coercion and official misconduct, which the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.

Lanier said he reported this to former Chief Art Acevedo and he had a plan but the chief was terminated two weeks later, so he decided to alert Morales about his concerns too, but he ignored him. Lanier said he decided to blow the whistle when he realized Morales was involved.

“We blew the whistle because this is a matter of public concern,” Lanier said later adding, “I found that things were not being done correctly.”

Morales said he had to have a “Come to Jesus Meeting” and Lanier said he started to “shy away” and “isolate” after the staff meeting because he didn’t know who had “ill will” for him.

“He started targeting me and he started violating my rights,” Lanier said about Morales.

Lanier said that after he wrote an e-mail reporting the irregularities on May 26, 2022, he received a disciplinary action report on July 6, 2022, was demoted to lieutenant on Oct. 21, 2022, and received a 240-hour suspension this week.

Lanier said a memo Morales wrote to explain his decision to demote him was full of “untruthful statements.”

“I don’t think I should have been disciplined at all,” Lanier said.

Stephanie Panoff, an attorney representing the police department, was allowed to cross-examine the witnesses and she presented Morales with a conclusion question.

Panoff: “Did you ever retaliate against Lanier because of the letters?”

Morales: “Absolutely not.”

Attorney Griska Mena, who was representing Lanier during the hearing, said Morales targeted Lanier.

“Untruthful statements demean, hurt his reputation, his career,” Mena said.

Cabrera questioned whether or not Lanier was truly a whistleblower and if there was really public corruption. Cabrera and Sutton criticized the timing of Lanier’s report.

“The burden of proof is on you and your attorney,” Sutton said.

Without a vote, the board adjourned shortly before 9 p.m. The city’s board is a stop on the way to asking the court for whistleblower status to be protected from retaliation.

MORE CRITICISM

The hearing comes nearly a week after 33-year veteran Sgt. Madelin Garcia ripped her superiors during her retirement radio message. Acevedo and Morales were also the subjects of Garcia’s radio message.

“I thought that Acevedo was bad, but at least one thing is for sure, I knew where he was coming from. To The First, you have a nasty attitude, so do yourself a favor, and take some interpersonal skill classes so you know how to treat people right.”

Related story: Miami police chief calls veteran sergeant ‘disgruntled’ after harsh retirement message

Watch the 6 p.m. report

Watch the 12 p.m. report