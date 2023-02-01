Miami-Dade County Public Schools names 2024 Teacher of the Year

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fifth-grade science and social studies teacher at Phyllis Ruth Miller Elementary School has been named the 2024 Francisco R. Walker Miami-Dade County Teacher of the Year.

Don Clerveaux was named during a ceremony held Tuesday night. Clerveaux says he “connects with students’ vulnerability and concerns to conquer challenges.”

As a science teacher, Clerveaux has motivated his fellow teachers to become certified to take their students to the Everglades. He has worked for Miami-Dade Public Schools for nine years.

Kendall Toyota will gift Clerveaux with the keys to a new car.