Tesla driver shot on I-95 in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a driver was shot early Thursday morning on Interstate 95.

According to BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman, the shooting was reported around 3:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Sample Road.

She said Pompano Beach district deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene.

Video taken at the scene shows authorities surrounding the Tesla, which appeared to have crashed after the shooting.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition has not yet been released.

According to Grossman, violent crimes and crime scene detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

She said southbound lanes on I-95 at Sample Road were shut down after the crash. All lanes have since reopened.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.