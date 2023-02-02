Police: Man had been living at mechanic shop before shooting in Opa-locka

Police officers arrested Ulrich Dennen on Wednesday and he appeared in court on Thursday.

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A 56-year-old man appeared in Mami-Dade court on Thursday to face charges after detectives accused him of shooting a man in the neck and arm.

Police officers detained Ulrich Dennen on Wednesday at the mechanic shop, at 2121 NW 139 St., where he had been living, according to the police report.

Dennen told police officers that he was lying on the couch in the office not looking for trouble when the victim started to argue, according to the report.

The victim said that during the heated argument, Dennen reached under a couch in the office, and pulled out a gun, according to police.

Dennen started chasing the victim into the shop’s warehouse and shooting at him several times, according to police.

After wounding the victim, Dennen broke the victim’s car window, got inside, and took a gun, according to police.

Dennen later turned over both guns to the police. He has been held without bond since about 9 p.m., Wednesday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, records show.

Dennen is facing charges of attempted murder, armed burglary, and display of a firearm while committing a felony, records show.