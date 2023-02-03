Restauranteur lashes out at Dirty Dining crew for asking about report of roaches

DAVIE, Fla. – The Dirty Dining team wanted answers. Instead, they encountered a restauranteur who lashed out at Local 10 News Investigative Reporter Jeff Weinsier.

Inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation ordered Espositos New York & Coal Fired Pizza, at 2221 South University, Dr., in Davie, shut on Jan. 25, records show.

An inspector reported there were six violations including roach activity, small flying insects, and no hand soap in the kitchen sink.

Here is how the inspector described the findings:

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found”

“#1: Approximately 15 live roaches crawling behind reach-in cooler next to triple sink in kitchen. Operator sprayed area.”

“#2: 5 roaches crawling on wall near pizza dough mixer in kitchen. Operator killed.”

“#3: 1 roach crawling in from back door which has a gap near kitchen. Operator killed.”

“#4: 1 live roach crawling on floor underneath flip top cooler in kitchen.”

#5: 2 live roaches crawling underneath double door reach-in cooler next to hand-wash sink in kitchen.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area.”

“#1: observed approximately 10 small flying insects on paper towel dispenser in kitchen.”

“#1: observed 3 small flying insects landing on walls and rack holding clean dishes in kitchen.”

“#3: approximately 10 small flying insects landing and hovering on pot on top of pizza dough mixer in kitchen.

“#4: 1 small flying insect flying throughout kitchen.”

“Dead roaches on premises.”

“#1: 1 dead roach underneath table holding meat slicer in kitchen.”

“#2: 1 dead roach in front of single door reach-in cooler next to triple sink in kitchen.”

“#3: 2 dead roaches underneath double door cooler next to hand-wash sink in kitchen.”

“No soap provided at hand wash sink in kitchen.”