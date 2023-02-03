Thieves caught on camera stealing safe from Miami home

MIAMI – Miami police are searching for two burglars who were captured on surveillance video breaking into a home in Miami and then taking off with the victim’s safe.

Police publicly released the video Friday, which was captured on Jan. 23 in the 5100 block of Northwest Second Terrace.

According to Officer Michael Vega, who is also a spokesman for the police department, the victim’s brother left the home around 10:30 a.m. that day, and the victim returned home around 3 p.m. to find the front window screen removed and the front door unlocked.

The victim told police he then entered his home and saw that it had been ransacked.

He reviewed his home surveillance video and saw that two men had knocked on the front door of his home at 11:28 a.m.

The men are then seen trying to open the door before one of them removes the screen to the front window and leans in to unlock the door.

Police said the burglars then entered the home and are seen leaving a short time later with the victim’s safe.

Police did not disclose the contents of the safe.

They described both burglars as Hispanic men between the ages of 30 and 40. Both appear to be between 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 5 feet, 10 inches tall. Police believe one weighs around 220 pounds and the other weighs between 230 to 240 pounds.

Anyone with information about their identities is asked to call the Miami Police Department’s Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.