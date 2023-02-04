Police searching for suspect they say open fired on them in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a suspect who fired a gun at a police officer during a traffic stop in Florida City Saturday morning.

It happened near Northwest 7th Avenue and 2nd Street.

According to Florida City police, an officer was attempting to make a traffic stop when the suspect started shooting at the police vehicle.

Authorities said the suspect struck the tires of the police vehicle, causing the vehicle to become disabled.

Police said the suspect remains at large.

Authorities said the suspect was seen fleeing in a black Nissan Titan pickup truck with Florida tag AI97XC.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to call 911 or Florida City Police Department at 305-247-8223.