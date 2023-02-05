Former Dolphins top pick Vontae Davis arrested for DUI, found asleep on highway shoulder

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A former Miami Dolphins player has been arrested on DUI charges.

According to authorities, 34-year-old Vontae Davis crashed into a pickup truck with a flat tire that was on the shoulder of the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 45 in Broward County, not far from Hard Rock Stadium.

It happened on Saturday at approximately 7:50 a.m.

The occupants of the truck were standing next to it when the crash occurred, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

One of them sustained multiple injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital by first responders, but the other one was okay.

Troopers observed heavy damage to the front of Davis’ Tesla and to the back of the pickup truck.

When they approached Davis after the crash, Troopers wrote in an arrest report that Davis was laying down on the right shoulder, asleep.

Troopers noted that while speaking to Davis, his speech was slurred and eyes were bloodshot red, and he had to lean on a concrete barrier wall to keep himself upright.

Davis admitted to having two drinks at a nightclub and refused all field sobriety tests, according to an arrest report.

He was arrested on DUI charges.

Davis is a former first round pick of the Dolphins from 2009. He played three years with Miami before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

He played in the NFL for ten seasons, finishing his career with the Buffalo Bills.

Davis has a home in Southwest Ranches.